-
Now Playing: New guidelines show who's next to receive COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: The resiliency of the human spirit shines bright
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Friends and families remember loved ones lost from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: American heroes step up as COVID-19 continues to hammer the US
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Cancel culture comes for everyone
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Celebrity love and heartbreaks, and some inspiring coming out stories
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Trump’s impeachment, COVID-19 response and Biden’s election win
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Wildfires in California, Australia and extreme storms
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Remembering the athletes, musicians and TV personalities we lost
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: George Floyd’s death in police custody sparks a racial reckoning
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, December 29, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Conspiracy theories, breakout stars reach the masses on social media
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: 'Tiger King,' banana bread, at-home workouts and other obsessions
-
Now Playing: The Year 2020: Coronavirus becomes largest global health threat in a generation
-
Now Playing: LA hospital CEO: ‘We’ve never really seen a crisis of this dimension’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The COVID vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 29, 2020
-
Now Playing: America in transition: Aging infrastructure at a breaking point
-
Now Playing: First known US case of new COVID-19 variant reported