The Year 2022: The world reacts to the loss of Queen Elizabeth II

Just a few short weeks after celebrating her 70th year on the throne, the world mourned the loss of the longest-serving British monarch in history, Queen Elizabeth II.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live