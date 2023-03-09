‘You're a custodian of the role’: Andy Serkis on playing iconic characters

ABC News' Trevor Ault spoke to award-winning actor Andy Serkis on his bone-chilling role in the new film "Luther: The Fallen Sun," and if he would consider reprising his "Lord of the Rings" role.

March 9, 2023

