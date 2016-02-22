Transcript for 106-Year-Old Woman's Wish Granted When She Gets to Meet the Obamas

Right now for the health the most that was an enthusiastic visitor to the White House she finally got her moment we feel blessed this is really cool the White House released this video overnight. Her excitement of Virginia McLaren meeting the first couple. As a 106 years old but that did not stop her from doing some dance moves through the obamas and and president asking her secret to having so much energy. Are they were sure to make her feel right at home. Me. Do you think she and whites for breakfast or Chia scenes like why is her seat credit real. And expand tax she looks amazing and has so much so once he had petitioned. To get her meeting with the Obama obviously it worked very special moment and during black history up to point out that. When he was born in 1910 William Howard Taft was president wrap been through through president. But clearly she finally got to dance and the White House guests for the first black president and First Lady.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.