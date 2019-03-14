Transcript for Actress Lori Loughlin out on $1M bond after college admissions scandal

We turn to new fallout from the college admissions cheating scandal. Actress Lori Loughlin out on a million dollar bond in morning after turning herself in and this morning, we're learning new details about how the FBI uncovered it all. ABC's Eva pilgrim is at one of the schools at the very center of this, Yale university and, Eva, authorities stumbled on this one by accident. Reporter: That's right, Cecilia. Investigators say it was a tip that led them here to Yale, unraveling this whole elaborate scheme. This morning 50 people, coach, parents and even high-profile celebrities all facing charges. It is a mighty fall for one of Hollywood's brightest stars, actress Lori Loughlin beloved for her portrayal of aunt Becky on the show "Full house" shielding her face from the cameras entering her California home after her courtroom Sweetheart, I know you want what's best but maybe the fast track isn't it. Reporter: She and her husband, designer mossimo giannulli search released on $1 million bond using their home as collateral both facing federal charges and possible jail time after allegedly paying a half a million dollars in bribes and fees to get their two daughters admitted into the university of southern California by having them pose as elite athletes. Our investigation began last may after we uncovered evidence of a large scale elaborate fraud while working in unrelated undercover operations. Reporter: Overnight ABC news learning the FBI discovered the scam by accident, receiving a tip related to a fraud investigation surrounding a $400,000 payment to Yale's former women's soccer coach. At the center, this man, William Rick singer who authorities say raked in $25 million as the CEO of a college admissions prep company called the key. The list of those indicted included 33 mostly wealthy parents and a who's who of coaches, entrepreneurs and celebrities including the actress felicity Huffman, star of "Desperate housewives." Are you asking for a bribe? Reporter: Agents drew their guns when taking Huffman into dozens of others involved in the scandal facing scenes like this. FBI, warrant. Reporter: Loughlin's arrest was calm and without incident. The "Full house" star's daughter Olivia jade is currently a freshman at usc. My parents really wanted me to go because both of them didn't go to college. If you would have said England is my city I would say why did I pay all this money for your education? Reporter: The YouTube influencer learned of the indictment of her parents while spending spring break aboard a yacht owned by Rick Caruso, chairman of the usc board of trustees. The college telling ABC news they are conducting a case-by-case review for current students involved in the allegations. For those who were waitlisted at targeted schools frustration. I know so many qualified candidates who didn't get into the schools they wanted and also didn't have the money to pay their way in. Reporter: Skak told us he is happy where he ended up. With we talked to him he was study ago broad in Spain. As for Olivia, she is no longer aboard that yacht. Rick Caruso telling us when she learned of the investigation they decided it was in her best interest to return home. That seems like a good decision. Thank you.

