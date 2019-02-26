Actress opens up about 'tears' and 'relief' of MS diagnosis

Selma Blair spoke to ABC News' Robin Roberts about her battle with multiple sclerosis and how she remains positive even on her darkest days.
7:12 | 02/26/19

