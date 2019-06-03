Transcript for Adam Rippon and the Fab 5 talk about the new season of 'Queer Eye'

The stars of "Queer eye" have affected so many people's lives helping them revolutionize everything from their style to their homes and the fab five is back with a new season of stance for makes and brought our special "Gma" contributor Adam Rippon behind the scenes for an exclusive look. Nobody does it better. So they are taking on a whole new part of the country. Yes, they packed up their car, they put everything in it. You know how you pack up a car and they went all the way up to Kansas City and I actually tried to hitch a ride with them. They let me kind of spend the day with them. We had so much fun so take a look. ?????? they're the guys you love, the fab five. But doesn't the fab six sound so much better? It's funny. We've never had a member that could actually be the sixth member of like the crew. Were you guys expecting the success of the show? Were you expecting this to just take off? No. For me never ever ever. I wish I had spent more time preparing for it because -- I was most worried about not liking it. For somebody like me, I see you guys and just like every time you guys are out there doing something I feel like so much pride. After a ride share worthy of a five-star rating it was time to get the inside scoop on season three. Why did they bring you to interview us. They knew I wouldn't be able to focus. Can we interview about what it's like to be the icon you are? Yeah, we can go back and forth. I would so love that but you know what, I want to turn it back to you because, you know, we do have all day. Kansas City. We didn't want to go to the coast where we all think the same but to a place where we could have a conversation with people and learn from each How do you think this group of gay men is changing America? We present ourselves as ourselves, sometimes it's helping with a haircut or self-worth or self-esteem and sometimes conversations about being gay come up. You know, you can be five gay guys going into the home of a white trump supporting cop in Georgia and walk out being best friends. Are you going to change each other's political views per se, no, but you begin to humanize each other and when you humanize groups that you're not familiar with, you start to think about them more. Reporter: From bringing people together and bringing inspiration into our homes, it's clear this group has no shortage of chemistry. You guys have a favorite experience from the show? To meet these four idiots and to actually get to work with them because we truly do have such a laugh. Like we do. We do. Happy birthday! ?????? Reporter: What's in for spring. Western will not go away. Cowboy, cowboy, cowboy. What is the one item that we need at a dinner party. Like a beautiful cheese and charcuterie board. And you have to have coffee because it means it's time to go. A statement piece every home should have? A good rug. A good rug. I agree. Karamo, I'm trying to work on my self-esteem. What is your advice? Look in the mirror, queen. Look at you. I'm asking for a friend. A daily affirmation. Just remind yourself that you're perfectly designed. That's it. Thank you. You're welcome. No, we're telling your friend that he is perfectly design. I'm going to text him. Yeah. I love that. You're perfectly designed. You know, it was so much fun and I felt like, you know I also have queer eyes so I felt like I was a good sixth member for the day. I told you backstage you should be the aletic one to teach people how to get fit, why not? After spending the day with them I was like -- they can put everybody's life together and if I was the sixth member at the end of the day they could just put my life together. Yes. I felt like it would be helpful. I think you're doing just fine. That was fantastic. Thank you. So much fun. Season three of "Queer eye" hits Netflix Friday, March 15th. Cannot wait the fab five will be right here live in times square

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.