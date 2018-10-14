Transcript for Alec Baldwin debuts talk show

of coverage at farmers.com. Time now for "Pop news." Adrienne bringing it today. Always bringing it. Thank you, whit. I love the cheerleading. Did you hear about the new talk show, Alec Baldwin, premiering tonight? While he's saving his Donald Trump impersonations for "Snl," he couldn't resist doing an impression of Robert Deniro. Right to his face. You looked at me and went I just did it, Alec. I didn't think about it. You just do it. That was very realistic. He does the lips too. He does, yeah. That is good. Taraji P. Henson is on tonight. She tells us about the moment she wanted to be an actor. Other guests including Kerry Washington, Kim Kardashian and Jeff bridges. You can catch "The Alec Baldwin show" at 10:00 P.M. Eastern. Tonight here on ABC. I would like to see the taraji P. Henson one. That's a stretch. Perhaps. Let's talk about the movie mystery solved. It surrounded this 82-year-old man making his movie debut. In the horror remake of "Susperia." A lot of people intrigued by this newcomer. Does he look familiar? Look closely. It turns out it was Tilda Swinton. Look at that. The actress said it took four hours to do the make up. She is so convincing. The movie opens on October 26th. She may win for best make-up artist ever. What a transformation. If viewers only knew what we looked like before our transformation. Good point. And without the Instagram filter. We've seen it with Michael Jackson and Roy orbson. Fans of Amy winehouse will get to see the singer perform during a hologram tour. The hologram will be backed by a live band, singers and a stage craft. Winehouse passed away in 2011. The tour will help raise money for the Amy winehouse foundation which fights addiction. Among Youn people. So amazing. Fans of Halloween candy y'all. We've got everything here. Before you go to the store -- A buffet. I'm taking all the resee cups. We have to give you the stats. According to candystore.com, the most popular Halloween candy in the country at number five, star bursts. Number four resee. Number three Snickers. Number two m&ms, number one skittles. Not on the list? Candy corn. Not on the list.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.