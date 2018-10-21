Transcript for Amy Schumer takes strong stand against the NFL

Welcome back to "Gma." Amy Schumer is sidelining her jokes and getting serious. She's saying she won't profit by appearing in any super bowl commercials this year and she takes aim at the NFL. This is such a big deal for me. Reporter: She's one of Hollywood's boldest personalities. I don't know if you guys know this, but this past year I've gotten rich, famous and humble. Reporter: Sharing scenes with superstars like Goldie Hawn and Lebron James. The actress appearing with Seth rogen in a 2016 bud light super bowl commercial, now campaigning for a different cause. On Friday taking aim at the NFL and its treatment of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick posting this message to Instagram, I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a super bowl commercial this year. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to hurt them. Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color. Kaepernick refused to stand during the national anthem, taking a knee to protest police brutality. The athlete who has remained unsigned since 2017 returning to the spotlight in September as the face of Nike's 30th anniversary campaign. Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything. Reporter: Now Schumer standing in solidarity with another member of Hollywood royalty. Singer Rihanna reportedly turning down an offer to headline the 53rd annual super bowl halftime show. When someone gets to be a halftime performing and all those commercials, you're getting one of the biggest audiences on television. Reporter: The pair leading what could turn into a celebrity boycott. Schumer calling on a band rumored to be the halftime show headlines saying I think it would be cool if maroon5 backed out of super bowl. Schumer was arrested earlier this month while protesting the nomination of justice Brett Kavanaugh. We don't know who's playing the halftime show. Officially. Right. It would be interesting to see if other performers follow her plea to not participate. We'll see. Peer pressure might be strong in this case. We'll see.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.