Transcript for How will 'Bachelor' star handle eliminations after last week's drama?

It's nice and incredibly stressful. I think are still pretty funny pinnacle we're arguing clothes walked in and I try to get to the bottom of it and he stormed out. Just think wanted to minute and he didn't want to deal. Do you care about Bolton that why you so easily spreading lies to pull Tim lake. You can't really nailing everything is spreading lies the only person applied here is you. This situation and now we are as important things at fifth elegant enough. I'm just over and who I he had no calls have that there Andre that this plane and they needed a home. And living both of them means I am getting positive holes and then and. A. Body it is time for the rose ceremony. Let sacks. I'm hopeful that Colton katic Claire hatton clear mines activist ceremony that I have no grace had with any ability. So it's thank you could possibly come home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.