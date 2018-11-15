Transcript for All the best looks from the CMA Awards red carpet

times square and Lara and Adam are having fun in Nashville with more on the cma awards. Hey there, again, guys. Strike a pose. Go ahead, Adam. Strike a pose. I'm feeling very southern now. I mean, this guy has enjoyed it just a little bit too much. He fit in so well. And speaking of fitting in well, country music style as you all know is its own beautiful thing. Individuality is everywhere. You were on the red carpet. You saw it up close and personal. I did. I didn't know what to expect but I put on my bolo tie and gave it my best shot. ??? Sun goes down ??? The biggest night in country music and I got a close-up look at the glitz, glamour and southern charm. This is my first time at the cmas. My too. No way. What's been the most fun part about being at the cmas so far? Meeting Trisha Yearwood and her telling me she's going to make me fried chicken. I spoke to Bebe rexha and she said you'll make her chicken. We might do the sequin and hair and makeup -- Boy, I hope so. I'm sure you do. Can I come over too? Why not. It was the parade of stars all night long. How are you? Here's the thing, Lionel, I won "Dancing with the stars," do you think I have a shot at winning "American idol". I don't know. Can you sing? Okay. That's all right. I don't know. Took too long. Superstar Luke Bryan decided to join the fun. Ready? Both: Good -- Two, three. Both: Good morning, America. Mwah. Reporter: The stars loving my look. You look awesome I'm not even just saying that. You look awesome. You look fantastic. This jacket is amazing. I like that bolo, man. Thank you so much. My first time at the cmas, I'm trying to blend in. You're doing good. You're killing it. Do I look like I own a horse. Like you have a dude ranch. Ready to go. I need to get in this guy's closet, the bolo tie, right off the bat screams country. But just as my head was getting a little too big for my ten gallon, since it's my first time in Nashville, first time at the cmas, I got a hat and I feel like -- No, no, no. No, no, no? There you go. It's beautiful. It's just great. I like it. Do I look like a country music star. You look like a cowboy. I was afraid of tonight but now I'm embracing it because I just wore Garth brooks' hat and Trisha Yearwood said she'd make me fried chicken so this is going really well. There was even a message for Michael Strahan. Good morning, America. Hi, Michael. I got a big old crush on him. "Dancing with the stars" Bobby bones and sharna burgess took a break from the dance floor. What do you think will win it all? How about that? How about that? Is that going to do it. I feel like you're going to get a 10. Reporter: For this cowboy's first cmas, a big old 10. You know, this isn't Garth's hat but I'm really feeling it. I just feel like I'm home now. I'm going to have to pull him out of here, you guys. She is. This is my new home. I'm from Nashville. I'm a new person. What can I say? It's sad but it's time for us to go. Thank you both very, very much. You made us feel like we were right there with you.

