Transcript for Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood dish on the 2018 CMA Awards

We are less than a week from country music's big night. We're talking about the 52nd annual cma award, must see TV and this Sunday I'm going to have the pleasure of once again counting down sharing some conversations with some of country's biggest stars. It's the tenth year I've done this and we have got two of the biggies right here right now. Carrie Underwood and Brad paisley. I cannot believe this is the 11th year that you all will be co-hosting together and it's so special. You guys, the way you play off each other. What are the moments what you remember most that stay with you over these last 11 years you've been together? I mean, us getting together and talking about everything and writing script and I feel like those are always great. I think typing our characters was a big dial. Figuring who we are up there which is different than who we are with other people and being able to write it ourselves has been a big deal and we have a big hand in that so I think that's why it works. It's your voice. You can tell. You know what, you feel safe when you're watching these two up on the stage. You know that you're going to have fun. You're not. No. Make you feel that way. You have a way of being humorous and having fun and but not at the expense of others. Usually at the expense of each other. We appreciate that as viewers because we can sit back and watch good music and see good people on the stage. We try. But we also saw something where your long lost cousin cigarry showed up -- My brother. A benefit. He showed up and we're going to show everybody when he showed up at this -- It's not something I'm proud of. Oh, boy. Trying to hid I'm. He got through somehow. Anybody ever hear of Brad paisley? Yeah. Yeah, I'm his older brother, Gary paisley, thanks, Brad for not leaving me a ticket tonight but I got in anyway. He looks -- it's funny, we don't look a thing alike. But, no, shall -- his other name is will Ferrell. Looks a lot like will Ferrell. Will Gary be showing up at the cmas. That would be great. We're trying to keep him out. We started a campaign. I didn't leave him a ticket at that and he showed up. Also, worth the price of admission, first of all, congratulations, Carrie expecting your second one. So happy for you. Thanks. Always look wonderful. But we also tune in because you go through like ten outfit changes during the show. How do you do that and can you do it again this year. We'll see if things zip. It's kind of amazing. We had a fitting a week ago but I don't know if they'll fit me come Wednesday so we'll see. I'm going to try. Shimmy in. But fours years ago when you were pregnant, Brad, you revealed the sex live on air so are we going to have a gender reveal? I think you're taking great pains to make sure -- I didn't even tell Brad. Right now I'm so in the dark, she knows better. I'll blow it again. Since you might blow it then instead of doing it then you maybe want to do it now? Right, right. I'm not even sure we like really told all of our family and stuff. Just tell me right now. Right now. It's safe with me. She made that mistake one time before. We have gifts for you, okay? Ah. This is for the little guy -- little whoever is coming but also -- Thank you so much -- oh. It won't fit you. But also for -- A muscle shirt. It says, future big brother. Thank you. Thank you. So cute. That's not going to -- Have something for my brother Gary. Future big brother. But once you finish up the cmas, Thanksgiving is around the corner. What are your holiday plans. Family. In these times too, everybody is trying to hold each other close. I mean, you turn on the news this morning and there's these fires and shootings and -- We're hoping especially next week at the cmas to give everybody a bunch of laughs. It's just going to be fun and try our best. And great music. Robin put it best, you two, you do such an incredible job of bringing joy to this type of broadcast, it's so great to have you back doing it for the 11th time, which is really amazing and everybody at home, be sure to watch country music's biggest stars in the spotlight with robin Roberts Sunday night at 10:00 P.M. And Brad and Carrie hosting them Wednesday right here on ABC. Right here.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.