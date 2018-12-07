Comedian faces backlash for high-profile pranks

More
Sacha Baron Cohen's new Showtime show "Who Is America?" has seen him prank the likes of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and former congressman Joe Walsh.
4:50 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Comedian faces backlash for high-profile pranks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56532991,"title":"Comedian faces backlash for high-profile pranks","duration":"4:50","description":"Sacha Baron Cohen's new Showtime show \"Who Is America?\" has seen him prank the likes of former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and former congressman Joe Walsh.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/comedian-faces-backlash-high-profile-pranks-56532991","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.