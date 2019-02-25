Transcript for Congrats to Olivia Colman for winning Best Actress at the 2019 Oscars

She's a real woman who also has talents who was completely given up on herself and it's so different from me I really believed in myself. She did the way this is resonating with people hadn't. Gone far beyond just the film this is not something you could ever really predict. I don't have high thousand dollars to 728 days in Maine and it sounds like I've gone insane and it might just make another numbers and that's. He leads you had never acted in anything before correct not let no secret that Hamas and it and him eleven eyes. But he's now an act she was just lying to her mom and to the teachers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.