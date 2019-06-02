Coral-like art calls attention to climate change

More
Marine conservationist Courtney Mattison creates larger-than-life sculptures inspired by coral reefs that are as mesmerizing as they are educational.
1:50 | 02/06/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coral-like art calls attention to climate change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60896228,"title":"Coral-like art calls attention to climate change","duration":"1:50","description":"Marine conservationist Courtney Mattison creates larger-than-life sculptures inspired by coral reefs that are as mesmerizing as they are educational.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/coral-art-calls-attention-climate-change-60896228","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.