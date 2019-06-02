-
Now Playing: Celebrating the holidays with Christmas body art
-
Now Playing: 32 states on alert amid dangerous storm threat
-
Now Playing: Democrats launch multiple investigations into Trump
-
Now Playing: Details emerge about plane crash that killed 5
-
Now Playing: Virginia AG says he wore 'brown makeup' in college
-
Now Playing: Toddler, businessman become friends at airport
-
Now Playing: Gunman caught on camera killing woman at garage sale
-
Now Playing: Best-selling novelist admits to false brain cancer claims
-
Now Playing: FDA issues new warnings on breast implants
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union opens up about motherhood in her 40s
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on diamonds, leather and skincare for less
-
Now Playing: This Amazon coat has become the hottest of the season - for under $150
-
Now Playing: Viral baker Wendy Kou shares her colossal cookie recipe on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Dad of Jayme Closs' alleged abductor speaks out
-
Now Playing: Murdered woman found bound in a suitcase identified
-
Now Playing: Valentine's Day by the numbers
-
Now Playing: Worldwide exclusive: First look at Cardi B's new Pepsi ad
-
Now Playing: Bride has her guests wear their wedding gowns to her wedding
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande reportedly skipping Grammys over song performance dispute
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' sharks share their top interviewing tips on 'GMA'