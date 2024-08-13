Dancer goes viral with moves to 'The Nutcracker Suite'

April Joy Johnston, who goes by @ThisIsNotAprilAtAll on TikTok, put a spin on the classical ballet, showing off her moves to the famed "March" from "The Nutcracker Suite" by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live