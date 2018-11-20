Transcript for Bobby Bones credits work ethic for 'Dancing With the Stars' win

and his partner sharna burgess. Season 27 mirror ball champs and just wonderful what they did there, Michael. Wonderful. It is fun to watch and great to have them here and we're excited. We have the rest of the finalists here as well. Milo Manheim, Disney star with his partner witney, Alexis ren and her partner Alan bersten and -- Show of hands, who got sleep last night? Two minutes. Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure. We finished the show and got on an airplane and flew straight over and we ate and then it was time to be here with these wonderful people. You would never notice that no one got any sleep because your energy is incredible. They told us if we don't have good energy, George will take you out back. But Bobby and sharna, congratulations. Congratulations to you both. You are the champs. Sharna, this is your first win. It is! The oddsmakers, when it first started the oddsmakers gave you a 20-1 chance. That was the worst. I was the lowest. What do you say to the naysayers right now. Well, no, not the naysayers but to everyone who is told no. I just want to say it doesn't matter where you're coming from. We came from the lowest spot. It's always where you're looking and where you're going because every day for us, it wasn't that we were looking to the finale, it was practice by practice and every single practice with we finished practice, we were like, okay, today is done. We did it one day at a time. One climate a time and our work ethic was -- I've never danced before and surrounded by every single person is a better dancer than me including George. Okay. You don't know that. He never will know. You'll never know. I had the best coach and the best teammate would figured out how to teach me and that is a testament to her because I was gumby. I didn't know what I was doing at all and she taught me and we're here because of that and I'm grateful. Thank you, guys. Thank you, everyone. You've been working for this for so long. How did you crack the code? I don't know if I cracked any code. Honestly, I think it was just a winning combination of Bobby and I being together and it being about something else this season. It wasn't about trying to be the best dancer out there. It was trying to be the best us and we knew we were in our own competition and week to week, practice to practice, are we getting better and what more can we do and I love that Bobby lives up to that, fail until you don't and that was our message the whole season and then we did not fail, my friend. Well, we failed a lot. Yeah, yeah, yeah. And, Bobby, you said if you go far on "Dancing with the stars" they're going to offer you "The Batchelor." What did I say? This is what I said. I said -- no, I said that. Yeah, I said that. Thank you. But the thing is -- But also -- But it would be a trifecta because "Dancing with the stars," you're going to be an in-house mentor on "American idol" and could be the bachelor. That's doing it big. Okay. All at once would be a little much, but I'm in. Go big or go home. Sign me up. Go big or go home, Bobby. Two minutes of sleep but look at you and the fact that you were the youngest male finalist ever, 17 years old. You've starred in a movie. You've mastered musical instruments. We are so proud of you but I know two people when are really truly proud of you. Take a look. If I was prouder my heart would burst wide open. We love you so much. You are the mirror ball trophy winner for us and I made one out of tin foil for you so you're going to love it. Amazing. What does their support mean? It is the best feeling to look out into the audience and see my mom every single show. The fact nye dad flew in from Wisconsin for the finale was amazing. My whole family came and, you know, that's not support everyone gets and it's the nicest feeling. I know you know how nervous I get before we go on the air. Yeah. When I'm freaking out I can look to my corner and my team is there and it's just the best feeling. They're amazing. Yeah. Love this. You've dedicated this season to your mom. Yeah, I mean, oh, go for it. Sorry. Sorry. Whoa. Two minutes of sleep. Four minutes of sleep. I can only imagine what she would say to you after seeing you out there. This has been such an amazing experience and I have to thank her for this. I wouldn't have come on if it wasn't for her and loving the show so much. The journey was the best part, not the destination, you know. Bobby -- You coming back to me again. You're the champ and we got to acknowledge it. You would throw in your own dance move, a little freestyle so just wanted to know -- Makes you uncomfortable saying this already, just so you know. You know I'm going to ask. Go ahead. Could you please hand sharna your trophy. Sure. And why don't you show us the little floss, man. Okay, I'll -- All right, all right, all right, all right. I'll do it if everybody gets --

