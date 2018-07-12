-
Now Playing: Debra Messing sings 'Tomorrow'
-
Now Playing: Debra Messing talks 'Will & Grace' and why she was compelled to return to the show
-
Now Playing: Take it from Debra Messing: 'You are perfect the way you are.'
-
Now Playing: 'Joy to the world!': This home is glowing with 25,000 Griswold-inspired lights
-
Now Playing: Bush friend delivers emotional tribute at funeral
-
Now Playing: Little girl wears mom's makeup and she is fierce
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: We had Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton interview each other
-
Now Playing: This DIY succulent wreath is major holiday decor goals
-
Now Playing: Life-size gingerbread house lets guests host sweet parties
-
Now Playing: This family tradition has 8 babies wearing the same outfit
-
Now Playing: Chinese executive arrested in Canada on behalf of US authorities
-
Now Playing: Security guard in Costa Rica arrested in connection to American's murder
-
Now Playing: American tourist recovering after hippo attack
-
Now Playing: Cardi B splits from husband: 'We just grew out of love'
-
Now Playing: Powerful moments from George H.W. Bush's funeral
-
Now Playing: New Orleans Saints team owner revealed as layaway 'Secret Santa'
-
Now Playing: Powerful storm to bring rain, snow
-
Now Playing: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade open up about their surrogacy journey
-
Now Playing: LeBron James slept through his Christmas party
-
Now Playing: We had Jennifer Aniston and Dolly Parton interview each other