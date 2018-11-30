{"id":59515567,"title":"Dennis Quaid and the Sharks perform 'You're So Fine' on 'GMA' ","duration":"3:36","description":"The actor and his bandmates play a new song from their debut album live in Times Square. ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/dennis-quaid-sharks-perform-youre-fine-gma-59515567","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}