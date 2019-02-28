Transcript for How 'Grey's Anatomy' changed Hollywood for women, minorities and more

anatomy" about to make TV history tonight. "Nightline's" juju Chang has a guide to the hit show by the numbers. How are you doing? I'm well. Good morning. Let's start with 15 as in seasons of "Grey's anatomy" and by the show's own count they've enthralled us with 100 hookup, 20 weddings and 400 surgeries. Today, you are the doctors. Reporter: Four, that's the number of original cast members still on "Grey's anatomy" 15 seasons and counting. I don't know. I'm only an intern. Reporter: Did you know ail elect karev wasn't in the original pilot. Dr. Miranda Bailey was supposed to be blond. When you go back to the original audition, did you think you nailed it? Was it good? Oh, no, it wasn't for me at all. They were looking for a short white blond female that they call the Nazi. Reporter: Over 40. That's how many new doctors have scrubbed in since season one like Jesse William who game Dr. Jackson Avery after a big career change. You should see me without a shirt on. It's ridiculous. I just started acting from being a public schoolteacher. Reporter: 29, the number of female directors who have stepped behind the camera on the show which is also run by women. It is a friendly place for women's empowerment because finally you have all of these women who are sitting in places of power who are in charge and so we are reaching out to one another. You're married to a strong woman. You work with strong women. Your character is surrounded by strong female energy. What's that like being the man in the middle of all that? Oh, it's a lot of fun. Oh, man, that's great. I think every man would like to do that. Have such strong women around it keeps you vibrant and it keeps you on your toes and they're amazing actresses, all of them. Seriously? Seriously. Seriously. Reporter: 2005, the year the show premiered and began to break barriers with diverse characters. Something cast members themselves take pride in. And credit Shonda rhimes. It's a given that the cast of "Grey's anatomy" is so inclusive but 15 years ago, Shonda planted a flag and set a bar that was quite high and yet Hollywood still has a ways to go. Yes, she absolutely changed the game. I don't care what anybody says. She changed the game. I remember being kind of gobsmacked by it when it first came on and I thought, wait, so the Asian lady and the black dude and the other black dude and black lady -- they're all like kind of equals in this world? Reporter: 16. The number of major stars who have left fans shattered by saying good-bye to grey Sloan memorial. There's so many people we've seen come and go and it's so much to do with the success of our show. I would bring all of them back for a second. All of them? ?????? Reporter: When you lose your person and there's the final dance-off. Yeah. Give us your thoughts, your memories especially looking back now on that scene. Well, obviously the loss of Sandra oh was one of the most devastating for me personally. She's the finest actor I've ever worked with. But he's not the one. You are. Reporter: Finally, 332. The episode that will air tonight making "Grey's anatomy" TV's longest running medical drama ever. Here's a sneak peek. I am doing the responsible thing and letting you know that Andrew de Luca and I are dating. Well. Why are you telling me this, as the chief or as your friend? I don't know, both. Because I want to know if I need to explain hospital rules or just laver at you. Here's another number for you. Millions, that's the number of people binging every month on Netflix. It's a whole new generation of fans. How many hookups? A lot, 100, I think. Thanks. See the record-setting episode at 8:00, 7:00 looking outside at our live

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.