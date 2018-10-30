Transcript for Harry, Meghan join 'welly wanging' contest in New Zealand

Now we're gonna go to our do you make cover story we have the latest on royal tour Prince Harry investors may get wrap it up their vivid down under with an unusual. Activity and ABC came along when there with him in the V living James. Looked very spooky where you are where in the world are you. Yeah that's right Michael away a few hours ahead of you of course who is already Halloween here. In museum and these other road through a Hot Springs and it's wet maggot and Harry will be visiting. Tim Marva as you say he had a very strange addition. When he won in. Long may she reign a cold and ultimate day of this royal tour in Oakland. Very warm welcome to Megan and Harry. He began with a robot own tradition. When he won the game. Very simple through you'll ring grouped as full responsible closest to the pay in head J. Crew jeans and Karen walker jacket. The duchess eventually that we mean winds that. And a patent Beatty groups for many Celtics. The kind of gave the expectant parents growing by the day. Like Megan's may be gone gray weather but the crowds of one young go had a golden lining re connecting with the duchess of today full and when another content to ground. Megan had given her advice filling out to just be herself. In the evening the duchess stunning one small at this time in Antonia variety dress suite seemed to fool. We get more of the traditional domes and easy it is to find this tool currently more of the humor that often defines him. We're. Made huge. Services. Quotable or where it's. Day. Well on the Don of the whole springs but Michael I'm still gonna have ago the lady running say he react. It's not about the. Good looks they are not deprive them move came back yeah. Thank you so much Jane.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.