Inside the American International Toy Fair

More
The toy fair features over 1,000 vendors from more than 30 countries, and at least 30,000 people are expected to attend.
4:00 | 02/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside the American International Toy Fair

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61130419,"title":"Inside the American International Toy Fair","duration":"4:00","description":"The toy fair features over 1,000 vendors from more than 30 countries, and at least 30,000 people are expected to attend.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/inside-american-international-toy-fair-61130419","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.