Transcript for 'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa shares secrets from behind the scenes

We have a treat for you right now. A great guest to bring out. You know him from "Game of thrones," this time on the big screen, "Aquaman." Jason momoa. ?????? How you guys doing? Welcome. Welcome. Good to see you. Oh my gosh. Come on down. Thank you. You allowed him to take away the trident? That's Tom. That's sweet you know him like that. You're a good man like that. Times square, how did that go over? Like a big kid, I felt like I needed to do it. I was stoked. How was that? It was hard to get out there. I'm a 6'4" hawaiian. My buddy is a 6'5" Egyptian carrying a trident through times square and it was challenging. You're hard to miss these days and it's only getting bigger and bigger, isn't snit. -- It? Yep. Are you okay with it? Sure. I'm getting used to it. Tell me about seeing yourself in wax. That was surreal. Was it? Yeah. Because it looked -- I kind of want to have a twin now. Make him do all the things I don't want to do. That is really good. It's very surreal. Was there anything about it that you would have tweaked? I maybe made my forehead less like a caveman. Just push it -- I though. Push it in a little bit more. So is it true you have not seen the final cut of "Aquaman" yet? No, I haven't. It's not that I don't want to, but my babies were with me when we shot it and they are 10 and 11 and I can't think of anything cooler than just being with them and all feeling it together. Absolutely. That's sweet. Oh, how gorgeous. Yeah. They can't watch a lot of things I'm in. It's a first. It's a first. What was that? They're in the movie, too? They were, but I think James cut them out. Oh no. Yeah. Would you want them to follow in your footsteps? No. No, no, no. They're not allowed to do that, but we were in sicily and it was cute and it's in a market and Lola wanted to run around and I was, like, okay. Fine. Beautiful. You like doing a lot of your own stunts. I watched -- you do. You haven't seen this film yet. How many were you able to do actually in this film? I, you know, we had to -- I needed help. I needed help. I'm almost 40, and it's starting to hurt. So there is just so much stuff. I have never done this many stunts in my life, and I found two beautiful stuntmen down in Australia and they helped me and it's hard to find someone to care to move like you or the character that you are portraying. That's very important to you. It is, yeah. I don't normally say a lot of things, so I have to speak with my actions. And a few words. And a few words, yes. So, you know, I found two -- two amazing guys with the same foreheads as I, and -- The rest is history. Something about your forehead. You said you are a man of few words. Let's listen to a few words right now. How many times do I have to tell you? I don't want to be king. Once he is named ocean master, it will be too late. The power at his disposal will be unlike anything you have ever seen. I'm from the surface. Nobody is going to take me seriously. Okay? I don't even know where to begin. You have to prove to them that you are worthy at retrieving this. I already got one of those. Not like this one, you don't. I just loved "Aquaman" and the justice league, am I right? He is just the coolest. Yeah. Thank you. Thank you. I want to hear about the costume though because it had to be difficult to get in and out of? It is if you have to go potty. You have to get out, and you have to be quick. I can get out five minutes. I am just looking at a close-up of it. It's, like, a skin with some metallic. Is there a zipper? You know what? Right where that little waistband, it goes around and connects to the pants and it goes right up the spine. There you have it. The secrets of Hollywood. You said you really respond or can connect with aquaman's story. Can you explain that? You know, as an actor, I mean, we don't necessarily need to have -- I have no relation whatsoever, but playing aquaman, I come from the west side of Hawaii which is, you know, hawaiian and you come from WOU, which is where the bridges of Madison county was made, and a small town, and those were two worlds that don't know much about each other and I can understand going from two different places. You mentioned Iowa. There is a picture of you here in your junior year of high school I believe. Oh my gosh. Whoa. They're liking it. What would you say to that guy? I would say, buckle up, buddy. And he is going to be hosting "Snl" for the first time. You have got a wicked sense of humor. It really comes through in the film. That's my ultimate -- marry my wife, have some babies and then "Snl." I'm literally -- You're good. Yeah. I'm living the dream. How do you feel about that? Having you back here today, the energy you give off is contagious. Thank you so much. Thank you. Thank you. "Aquaman" is in theaters on December 21st, and thanks to our friends at imax, everyone here is getting two tickets, in imax.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.