Transcript for Jay Williams mentors basketball hopefuls in new docuseries 'Best Shot'

ESPN J Williams ays mentor to a team of high school students brand-ne do-series th airing on YouTube red. It's called "Best shot" and it capturee story of these meewark, new Jersey, with basketball dreams. Take a look. It this expiee to change LIV. It's my job to keep pushing them step by sty E are so hpy to haveay Williams joining us in studio thisni D, Jay, fit off your own personal story is so te you know, firsyear of your nbaeer, a motorcle accident endeur nbreer, but U think this was just aour, it food your life to make a left turn. Tt ife on the exact puose it should have been and thinkthat given time, 21 years old, a lot of, a lot ofoney given you, had no sense of identity bunow to be 36 years old and to use my stow myselfwant to be able to really imprintt on the DNA of these kids. Ah, and you empowered these ildren andyoow, for so many boys and so many athlet out there, basketball is just a game. E particular kids, it was an escape so what really stuck out to ybout work this group there was sense of agency so, you know, we tried to plement sk on the court wive and applicable to off the court and their life. You have 15-year-old or 16-year-old kid would says to you at my father has never been ar, my ber been in jail and you have other family members you need to get us out of this hood and on the cama, he says it all falls on me, too much pressure these kids, so where is their escape? How are weurrounding them with a board Toh their dreams? How do you exercise thegh lo they needbeen that they need to but a be vulnerable with them. I think about talking, vulnerities so ring that with the kids and finding that bridge to kicarry over T gap and I think just by being th being constthere, just because the ss is over and it's a great series N't mean that thlife is ov a I'm still involved. And on that note, just becausme of themight not realize their dreams, but they come away stronger. Agreed. And they away with board of people that want to help them accompliheir dreams and recognize basketball is great tht E bigger game wch is the game of life. That's right. The series pre on YouTube red this past Wednesday. Produced by a called Lebron James. H, Lebron. You might hhe. Jay. Thank you. Awesome aual. Inspiring.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.