Jennifer Lopez gets house help from Joanna Gaines

More
J.Lo and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez just bought a new house, and fixer-upper Joanna Gaines is reportedly helping to make it a home.
0:50 | 03/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jennifer Lopez gets house help from Joanna Gaines
When Jenny from the block decides to change neighborhoods. She calls of course the ultimate fixer upper check out these new pictures Jennifer Lopez photographed on the beach in Malibu. On Monday with former HT TV Starr joining gains that are being krill. A source confirming to People Magazine jail I was showing gains the house that she and Alex Rodriguez just bought there. For six point six million not exactly fixer operation the thing. Buteau reporting no final decisions have been made on whether they'll work together vagina wanted to hear. Taylor's dream for the beach front home to see if she couldn't. Apparently Jay Leno is a huge fan of Johanna and chips. An Alex call them and set up this meeting as a surprise anniversary gift for Jennifer that would be a fun it teaming up. I thought they didn't show. An outside.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61478608,"title":"Jennifer Lopez gets house help from Joanna Gaines","duration":"0:50","description":"J.Lo and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez just bought a new house, and fixer-upper Joanna Gaines is reportedly helping to make it a home.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/jennifer-lopez-house-joanna-gaines-61478608","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.