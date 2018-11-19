Transcript for Jessie J shares new details about her infertility struggle

We move on now to our "Gma" cover story. Singer Jessie J. Going private with her public battle for infertility. According to the CDC, 1 in 10 women have trouble getting pregnant. Jessie ji J is sharing her story. Here's erielle reshef with more. Reporter: Chart-topping superstar Jessie J famous for hits like "Price tag," sharing details about her struggle with infertility. She said, I was told I would net a hysterectomy and be put on medication. I refused the medication and am off all of medication. This after a revelation on stage in London. Four years ago, I was told that I couldn't have children. So if you have ever experienced anything with this or have seen somebody else going through it or have lost a child, then please know that you are not alone in your pain. Reporter: Telling fans the lyrics of her fan "Four-letter word," was told she could not become pregnant. ??? B-a-b-y, this just changed my life ??? ??? I can't believe, I can't believe, I can't believe I don't have time ??? Reporter: Her boyfriend, Channing Tatum, was in attendance writing, this woman just poured her heart out at the royal Albert hall. And she pushed back against trolls pitting her against Tatum's ex-wife. Comparing the similarity in their looks. I don't take stories like this lugtly because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls. I am a woman that supports all women and will not stand quietly when the media is teaching young girls to constantly compare one another or to pick who they think is prettier. Dewan responding, amen, Jessie. Nothing but respect. For "Good morning America," erielle reshef, ABC news, new York. And nothing but respect for how both of those women handled that. Dr. Jen Ashton is here. Let's talk about Jessie J with the infertility, and getting the second opinion as she did. Any time you hear a prognosis, a treatment, anything that's definitive, extreme or permanent, that's a great time to get a second opinion, and qualified physicians will welcome that and not be insulted by it. All a woman needs is her ovaries and you need a uterus to carry the pregnancy, but now there are more options than ever to become biological parents and parents than ever. She didn't have to say anything, but she did. It was powerful for her to get up and say what she did and let women know they are not alone. She did that and she is trying to bust through the psychological and social stigma of reproductive health issues. We don't talk about it enough. It doesn't just affect the woman, but the couple as well, and, you know, this shouldn't be something that we're whispering about, you know, in the back room. This is 2018. We need to, you know, get ahead of this. Amen to that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.