Lady Gaga sets record straight on Bradley Cooper rumors

The Oscar winner told Jimmy Kimmel she and Cooper "worked tirelessly" on their Oscars performance of "Shallow," and, "What people saw is love and that is what we wanted you to see."
3:02 | 02/28/19

Transcript for Lady Gaga sets record straight on Bradley Cooper rumors

