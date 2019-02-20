Mandy Moore says she was 'drowning' in marriage to ex, Ryan Adams

As the FBI investigates multiple sexual misconduct allegations against Adams, Moore opened up on a podcast about her former marriage to the singer-songwriter.
2:30 | 02/20/19

Mandy Moore says she was 'drowning' in marriage to ex, Ryan Adams

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

