Transcript for Margot Robbie Dishes about the upcoming Harley Quinn movie

We have a wonderful guest to bring out right now. Yes, we do. She was nominated for an Oscar playing Tonya Harding last year, now she's playing Elizabeth I in "Mary queen of Scots." Please welcome Margot Robbie. She's here. ?????? Lovely. Thank you. Thank you. Hello, hello, hello. It's good to have you back. Thanks for having me back. You are fantastic in this movie. Thank you. And we understand you almost hesitated in taking the part. Why? Well, queen Elizabeth I has been portrayed by, you know, some of the most iconic actresses in the world from Katharine Hepburn to cate Blanchett and that was scary but also she is a very historical iconic figure and didn't see what I could have common with the queen and, yeah, it was a great experience. I'm really glad the director convinced me. I'm glad he did. It showed. You transformed yourself as everyone does in this film and everything that you had to go through and I understand that the bonding experience with the women in the cast, something about the eyebrows. Yes. What was that about? We had to have them plucked within an inch of their live, different fashion senses back then. It wasn't like the thick 2018 brow you want so we all were like lined up as our hair and makeup designer was like, nope, they're going. No, it took them so long to grow them out. It was a bonding experience, yes. Let's see the transformation. Oh, please. She is not our subject. And yet you would make us hers. What have you produced in all your troubles between our kingdoms? Discord? War? Death? And now you have the boldness to doubt my judgment. You had better question yours. I looked down in the middle of that and went, wow, what a transformation. The first time I saw the trailer, I did not know that was yours. No way. Good. I'm comforted to hear you say that. I got to say something else you worked on, the new Harley Quinn movie. Oh, yes. A lot of people are excited about this. And you teased everybody with an Instagram post about the new movie and we know you can't tell us much about it but tell us everything. It's going to be fantabulous as the title might convey but I mean the title kind of says it all. Not a serious film but a girl gang film and wicked young director directing and it's going to be good. We can't wait. I read that you joined this film to add to your girl gang as well. Sorry. I read you joined this film to add to your girl gang as well. Yes. Playing Mary, queen of Scots, who I love and always wanted to work with her. You only got one scene with her. It was a great scene and it was worth it. A 12-page scene so you don't always get those. They kept us apart throughout shooting so never saw each other in character or saw each other as Mary and as Elizabeth until that moment where the cameras are rolling on our close-ups and it was -- yeah, we did an entire film. It was midas say and saoirse's first and it was wild and after the movie we both got nominated so we were kind of like seeing each other every day at all these events and spent more time doing press than we did doing the film together. It made up for it. Yeah, definitely. Margot, thank you. The movie is fantastic. It is "Mary queen of Scots" and it is in theaters on Friday, make sure you check out Margot

