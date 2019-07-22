Transcript for Marvel announces new superhero movies

call 1-800-quit now. You, Cecilia. That's me, go. Which camera. There's so much going on. I was distracted by the video. We are back now with a major milestone for "Avengers: Endgame." I'm so excited I can't even talk. Now the highest grossing movie of all time and now we're learning much more about what comes next. A new phase of superhero movies from marvel. Adrienne Bankert joins us from L.A. Adrienne, you spoke exclusively with one of the stars. Reporter: Talk about excited. Good morning, Cecilia. We spoke to Scarlett Johansson, black widow is one of several projects coming from marvel in the next two years in theaters and on streaming service Disney plus and fans, of course, are geeked out all while the studio celebrates "Endgame." I like this one. Reporter: Box office juggernaut "Avengers: Endgame" grossing billions of dollars with its indomitable cast of superstars. Iron man. Reporter: Is now the big of the movie ever. We're in the endgame. Besting at avatar's" ten-year reign to be the top grossing movie worldwide. A record James Cameron's science fiction film set on the planet of Pandora in 2009. From the word. Reporter: "Endgame" has made close to $3 billion around the globe. And this weekend at comic-con in San Diego, more marvel news, the studio's president, Kevin feige made it clear "Endgame" signals a new beginning. We talked about the new Dr. Strange movie in the Mulvey verse of madness. Reporter: The studio introducing fans to a new chapter or phase four of the marvel cinematic universe. Including what many are calling the most diverse superhero lineup ever. The new heroes include the master of Kung Fu. A reboot to blade now played by mahershala Ali. Natalie portman's Jane foster returns taking charge of the hammer in "Thor lovend thunder" and "Black widow" starring Scarlett Johansson. It's so exciting. It's very surreal. I never could have imagined ten years ago I'd be presenting footage of the stand-alone movie. Reporter: Johansson revealed to me how excited she is to delve into the humanity of the character she's a played for nearly a decade. She is a woman and a human being and her greatest weapon, her greatest attribute is up here so it's been interesting to put that forward. Okay, so excited for all of this, right? So among some of the new marvel projects we saw Jeremy Renner, aka hawkeye who I had to ask Scarlett about. Much more of my one-on-one interview with the black widow at 8:00 A.M. Back to you guys. Did you say aka hot guy. Did I hear you correctly? Oh, my goodness. Hawkeye. But he is a hot guy from Modesto, California, so shoutout to the hot guy from Modesto, Jeremy Renner. Okay. I could -- didn't you -- Hawkeye, hot guy, it works for me. I know it does. Thank you.

