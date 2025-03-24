Trump gang deportations put US at ‘precipice of totalitarianism’: Attorney

Immigration lawyer Francisco Symphorien-Saavedra explains the importance of an appeals court set to weigh President Donald Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Act.

March 24, 2025

