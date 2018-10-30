Mary Lou Retton eliminated from 'Dancing'

'Dancing With the Stars' Halloween episode was full of fun costumes and daring moves but it was Retton and her pro partner, Sasha Farber, who were sent home.
1:46 | 10/30/18

