Mary McCormack dishes on 'The Kids Are Alright' More The star of the new ABC sitcom opens up about what fans can expect live on "GMA." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Mary McCormack dishes on 'The Kids Are Alright' This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Actress Mary McCormack calls out Tesla after husband's car bursts into flames

Now Playing: Julia Louis-Dreyfus accepts Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at the Kennedy Center

Now Playing: Mary McCormack dishes on 'The Kids Are Alright'

Now Playing: 'The View' co-host on Meghan McCain's return, 'fiery' season

Now Playing: Actress Selma Blair reveals MS diagnosis on Instagram

Now Playing: Amy Schumer says no to Super Bowl ads to support Kaepernick

Now Playing: Rob Marciano goes racing leading up to Big Formula 1 race

Now Playing: Amy Schumer takes strong stand against the NFL

Now Playing: 'A Star is Born' soundtrack debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album list

Now Playing: Sunny gets a surprise from 'Power' star Naturi Naughton

Now Playing: Sunny surprised by judge she clerked for 24 years ago

Now Playing: We can't get enough of John Stamos as one of Hollywood's hottest dads

Now Playing: New dad John Stamos is here and we are swooning over his beard

Now Playing: #WhatIWouldTakeToTheMoon is the new desert island game

Now Playing: Do you ever watch a movie and think: 'That would never happen in real life'

Now Playing: 'The Old Man and the Gun' and 'Halloween'

Now Playing: Cardi B swarmed as she hands out free winter coats in Brooklyn

Now Playing: John Stamos opens up about 'You' on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Jamie Lee Curtis is back in latest 'Halloween' movie

Now Playing: Rachel Platten reveals sex of 1st child Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58658800,"title":"Mary McCormack dishes on 'The Kids Are Alright' ","duration":"3:29","description":"The star of the new ABC sitcom opens up about what fans can expect live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/mary-mccormack-dishes-kids-alright-58658800","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}