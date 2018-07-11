Transcript for Michael Douglas honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Good morning to you and to you, we begin with a long overdue honor for Mr. Michael Douglas. It has taken 50 years in the biz blue the man who brought us fatal attraction, Wall Street, romancing the stone finally got his name set in stone on the Hollywood walk of fame. Hang on to these pictures, please. Let's just take that in. 50 years he has waited. Brought us so many incredible film moments. Michael's wife Catherine zeta-jones was by his son along with his son cam and co-star in the China syndrome Jane fonda who said in her speech about her friend, it's about time. But making the moment even more sweet was this man, ready, there he is, yeah, that's Michael's dad, Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas, 101 years old. Still looks good. Yeah. Michael telling the crowd between tear, it means so much, dad, that you were here. I'll say preliminary a and with all my heart I am proud to be your son. So nice. Took way too long. When you think about some of the names that you see on the Hollywood walk of fame, Michael Douglas so well deserved. Also in "Pop news" this morning, the holiday season is upon us and that means it's time for all those wonderful, warm, fuzzy Christmas movies. The king of the genre the Hallmark Channel has 37 different fluffy flicks airing in the upcoming weeks and now we give you a podcast to offer help in choosing which to watch first. It is called deck the hallmark. Hosted by these three guys who sit around watching the movies giving you their every thought every week, brand, Daniel and Daniel review and dish and all have very different viewpoints. Their tag line, three guys reviewing all 37 hallmark Christmas movies in 2018, what could go wrong? I thought that was funny. A podcast for everything. Absolutely. Yeah. You have a thought, there's a podcast. And finally, this is sort of in the same vein, what do you have to do when you get dressed up and it's cold out and you have a lot of money? You consider the puffer gown. What? Please take a look at this. It's like a chic sleeving bag. Chic? They're kind of fun to look at. Listen, this eye candy is free to look at but 2 grand plus if you want to buy it. The hybrid comes from the collaboration of the couture designers at Valentino and outwear brand montclair. One said perfect for formal hiking. Everything needs to be combined. Absolutely. Yes. I'll tell you right now the fact that it's Valentino and montclair, somebody will buy it and we'll see them walk down a New York City street. The shot of all of them, you couldn't look away so there you have it, everybody. That's "Pop news."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.