Michael J. Fox joins Coldplay during Glastonbury set

The "Back to the Future" actor made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday by joining Coldplay onstage during the band's set.

July 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live