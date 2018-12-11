Transcript for Michael B. Jordan dishes on 'Creed II' live on 'GMA'

Just this morning, he was named one of "Gq" men of the year. Oh, man. That's nice. Taking Hollywood by storm from "Black panther" to "Creed 2." We saw -- or heard what Jamie was saying about the movie. Yeah. There is also something about it too, and explain to people about this new policy in working and making sure that all people have an opportunity to work on films. The inclusion. The inclusion, and I have been fortunate enough to work with, you know, Warner bros. And Warner bros. Media and help collaborate on the inclusion policy in their company and that's a huge win because it sets the precedence across the board, and makes it easier. It's a step, and we have a lot of steps to go, but it's the first step and I think that's important. You were producing and you wanted to make sure that was happening. Something in common with Jamie. Your family all lives together too just like his family. Yeah, yeah, yeah. That's what it's all about though. As a kid growing up, you dreamed about buying your mom a house. Coming from the inner city and saying, I'll be able to take care of mom so she won't have to take care of anything anymore. I took a page out of Jamie's book because the family is there. When you are tired on the road and you're able to go home and just, you know, give your mom a hug and get home-cooked meals, it's cool. I hope your mom is doing good. She is doing good. Shoutout, mama. You want to see a bit of "Creed 2"? It's that love story movie that comes out too. Let's see it. I don't know how to explain it, but the feeling I get when you are by my side is a feeling I can't live without. I guess what I'm trying to say is will you marry me? Still hungry, babe. I don't know why. She couldn't hear you. Yeah. Yep. Yep. It is not easy to keep something fresh like this. This is a franchise that has been around for awhile, and you have done a remarkable job of making it yours. Thank you. Um, yeah. We wanted to build on the characters and the relationships and the story that we created in the first movie. To be able to do things fresh and things that you haven seen in other boxing films before, we try to keep things honest and organic and exciting at the same time. You had to really work out for this one. I did. I did. I put on about 20 pounds. I put on 20 pounds for this one. You did? Yeah. My opponent in this one is huge. He is about 6'5", you know, 250 pounds and I wanted to look close. I just wanted to look close. This was your first sequel. Are we going to see one for wakanda forever? "Black panther"? We're doing "Black panther 2." That's happening. We're not sure if your character -- I'm not sure either. Well, you know, you're going to win an Oscar for that, so they're going to have to bring it back. One last thing. This man lives with his family and he is just this really great guy, and tell them what your little hobby is. You're calling me out like that? I'm calling you out. Tell them what it is. Ironing. It's a weird thing. I know. I know. I know. Do you know who you are? No. My mom -- I used to go to a private school for a bit of time and I used to have to iron my uniforms. I learned to love it I guess. Uh-huh. Like I told to the audience here when we came up to do the face, phenomenally talented, so many levels to you. So many things you're going to do and are doing and we just appreciate you so much. Michael B. Jordan. I love you guys. Thank you. "Creed 2," in theaters on

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.