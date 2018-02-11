Transcript for Michelle Williams opens up about mental struggles, road to recovery

Now our exclusive with Michelle Williams. The singer was newly engaged hot off her performance with Beyonce at Coachella when she surprised fans by checking into a mental health facility for depression. First we want you to take a look at her journey. She rocketed to fame as a member of destiny's child. Michelle Williams along with Kelly Rowland and, of course, Beyonce becoming one of the most successful female groups of all time. ??? I'm a survivor ??? Reporter: With pop anthems like "Survivor." ?????? and "Independent woman." She was struggling saying she never knew what she was suffering from. ?????? and this past spring not long after her highly anticipated reunion with Beyonce and Kelly at Coachella. ?????? Williams fell into a deep depression leading the singer to check her into a treatment facility. Williams releasing this Instagram post at the time, thanking fans for their support adding depression sucks but my faith in god and my commitment to doing the work to stay well is my way out. And it is wonderful to have Michelle Williams and her fiance Chad Johnson both here with us this morning. Bless you for sharing this story. Thank you. Nobody ever really wants to talk about it and it's so incredibly important. How are you doing? I'm doing much better. I am just sitting here and fighting back tears because you look back, I look back over my journey, I look back over our journey, I'm here, we're here and I'm just thankful to be here to tell the story. You're here together and you have a story to tell together. Were you aware of what she was going through, Chad? You know what, it's interesting, robin, because during the whole process I had no idea. The relationship just seemed to be slipping out of my hands but I had no idea it was depression. Very few knew, Michelle. I remember you were here on the show in April. We had you on remote talking about Coachella and new candles and all that and so when did you know something is just not right here? I knew about the top of the year, this year that, man, I'm starting to feel low again and I was just like fight it. Just fight it. You've been here before so great at identifying, just fight it and I just didn't do enough to not get to the bottom of the pit, so for months I was slipping and slipping and slipping. Before you know it I was at the bottom of the pit looking up like, oh, my god, am I really here again? And I suffered by myself. I didn't want to tell anybody he didn't know until I went to the hospital. I didn't want anyone to be like, oh, my gosh, here we go again. You know, I thought you were over it. You've been traveling -- Dealing with the kind of feeling before but not to this degree? This is probably the second heavy time, yeah. And that's why I didn't say anything because I didn't want people to be like, here we go again. I thought you were over it. I thought I was practically healed of it, you know, like, okay, you're doing the work then I got comfortable, oh, I feel good, you know. And just got really, really dark, dark, heavy anger, questioning my existence, but knowing I had great things but why was I questioning why am I here? Was there anger you were feeling. Yeah, a lot of anger and so through the process of even our marriage counseling, I had to confront what's making me so angry. You're not even married yet and you're going to counseling which is a real lesson for a lot of people to know that it takes work, even though on the surface everything looks good, how can we get past the stigma? If you have cancer, you have another illness, people talk about it and people freely accept it, but when it's something like mental illness, especially in the community, there's -- people put their hands up and don't really understand, Chad. How do we get past it? Michelle has a great perspective on it because a brain is an organ, as well. If we have a kidney problem we get it checked. If we have a heart problem, we get it checked. You're at the doctor for an ailment but when it comes to the brain for some reason we label people as crazy and, you know, in the looney bin or whatever and so, you know, her boldness to be able to say it's not abnormal, a lot of people deal with it and you can get help for it is really courageous. When I was in the mental health facility, robin, I didn't see anybody that looked crazy. I didn't see anybody strapped up. I didn't see anybody doing crazy behavior like the twitching. I didn't see any of that and literally since then I watch it. I don't call people crazy anymore. Some people need help and the unfortunate thing about -- I was going to talk about this one day. I didn't want to have to talk about it in this manner, I didn't want to have to release a statement, but when it got kind of leaked, and it hurt my heart because I'm like, that's what keeps people from getting treatment is because somebody might find out. I had to close my curtains. I even left the treatment facility early because I was so paranoid, I was looking at even the person serving powdered eggs, who told it? Somebody -- who was it? And one of the ladies was, you might want to close your curtains because people have long lenses. The sunshine that was coming in. I need the sunshine. I could no longer have it because somebody just had to tell it and it keeps people, you never know, we lost so many amazing people. Whether you're in the spotlight or your loved one at home couldn't go because they were worried about is someone on their job going to find out. Because there is an unrightfully so, unrightfully so, a stigma is attached that should not be attached. I know Chad was there. I told him when he came to visit me in the hospital, I said, babe, I will understand if you leave. I can go to bed at night knowing that you left because you were praying for a wife but not a depressed wife. You know, not somebody but he showed me sickness and in health already before marriage. Good man and he is a pastor. You guys have a new show you'll be able to share this with us. Let me -- "Chad loves Michelle." I do and I like to say she loves me too. I do. You'll show people about the therapy and ongoing because you're back on Broadway soon. Yes. All those things. But you're doing what you need to do to get help. The ongoing outpatient care is so important. It's so important and don't get comfortable. Continue to do the work even when you feel better, check in. I don't care -- someone has to hold you accountable. How you doing today, how is your head, how is your heart? Always have that person. Thank you. We're here for you. I won't ask you when the wedding is. "Chad loves Michelle. Caller: On own. We need personalized coffee cups. Thank you, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.