The pop culture thing I have going on here. You're about to do "Pop news." That's right. Let's do it. This might be one of the most talked about "Pop" stories of the time I've been here at "Good morning America." The surprise wedding bells for one of country's biggest artists. Miranda lambert. The singer revealed Saturday she's been secretly married. She posted to Instagram. I met the love of my life. We got hitched. My heart is full. Thank you, Brendan Mclaughlin for loving me for me. They tied the knot in January in Tennessee. Her new husband is an NYPD officer. Yeah. And -- he may look a little familiar here to us at the desk because he has been on security detail right here at "Good morning America." Yes. You've seen him. The sweetest guy. He's model handsome. He is. Second of all, you meet him, you feel this warmth. He seems like an awesome guy. A great family. A lot of his family are police officers. Dedicated. But he's married to Miranda lambert. I'll tell you what. How does it happen, right? Well, something one of our frequent guests thought about. Busy Phillips noticed and posed an interesting question. Watch. Here's my question. Did Miranda lambert meet the hot cop doing "Gma"? Outside of "Gma"? I have only seen him there. Multiple times. That's a great question, busy. It's great question. And hot cop is what we affectionately might call him. He's now Mr. Hot cop to you because he's married to Miranda. So congratulations. He could fall in love. Finally, Anna wintour has a new mini me. Take a lock at Harper Beckham. Sitting in the front row. Who is cuter. At her mom's fashion show. David points out the similarity. Harper and Anna, who wore it better? We have Harper doing her best impression of the signature sun glasses and the cell phone. Captioned fashion. And that's "Pop new."

