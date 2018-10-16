Transcript for Nathan Fillion opens up about what to expect from 'The Rookie'

We're back now with T the star of the new ABC show Ron Claiborne. You know Nathan Fillion from "Castle," of course, well, now he's playing a character who gets to completely reinvent his life as a cop. ABC's Adrienne Bankert sat down with him and is here right now. Great guy, right? Oh, my goodness. One of the nicest. This show has all the action of a police drama with something a lot of us can relate to, the do-over. What do you do when everything fall as part? We talked to Nathan about playing the oldest rookie at the LAPD and how hard it was to do some of those stunts. I don't like you, officer Nolan. It's not personal. I eight what you represent, a walking mid-life crisis. Reporter: The reason why I love the show I think there are a lot of people in their late 30s, 40s, 50s who have to reinvent themselves now that they've arrived intoer. This is the new norm. This is the do-over. This is what is happening now. Don't you think 40 is like the new 25? Mr. Let's keep talking about that. Yeah. Maybe that will -- Keep putting that out in the universe. Tell my knees that, though. How in the world do you play a rookie police officer with the LAPD? I'm not a natural born sprinter so spending my mornings sprinting means waking up at the crack of 2:00 A.M. With a cramp down my leg that, you know, feels like god is pitching you a little bit. It's that kind of thing. Sergeant gray does not appear to be a fan of my presence in this department. Because you're hold as hell? Look, I don't give a damn about your age. I want to know if you'll be a speed bump on my trail to chief of police. I packed everything in my U-Haul and moved here to become a cop. I have to work twice as fast, three times as hard so I'm going to make you look good. A bit of an overshare, huh? I'm told partners are supposed to have a special bond. We're not partners. Everybody loched you on "Castle." Do you think people will have a hard time seeing you as John Nolan and not castle? That never once occurred to me. Wait a minute, what. I don't think so. You know what, I don't think anybody is tuning in to the show to see castle. Officer John Nolan reporting for duty. We've come to know and love that memorable voice is in this character. True enough. But castle, he was -- he lived in a heightened reality. He was kind of no rules, he was -- and, boy, he never shut up. John Nolan is a man of few word. What do you do to bring that relatability and not just be in the character? I think my secret is underneath, you know, first you have the character, maybe underneath that is actual Nathan going, Yee, doing that all the time. This is me. Excitement. Come on. I mean, this is the lottery job, the fantasy. This is what you dream about doing. So you are living the dream. I really am. He's such a nice guy. Check out Ron Claiborne tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. I'm so watching that. I know. He's just adorable. You got to love him, right, everybody? I mean --

