Transcript for Police help cat locked out of Prime Minister Theresa May's office

George, don't you call "Pop" the gift that kinds on giving. Always. We begin across the pond. This adorable moment courtesy of a cat and this patient feline at 10 downing street waiting at the door. Office of the prime minister, Theresa may, the officer comes over, knocks on the door, have somebody let him in. The bbc calls this the most British thing you'll see today. Sky news' brexit report was upstaged by this. It happened live behind a news report and that's not just any cat either. Breaking news, chief mouser to the cabinet office, that's Larry, according to the uk government's website Larry's official duties including greeting guests at the house and testing antique furniture for napping quality. Has his own security guard. Has his own security guard and makes sure there's not too many mice in the house so thank you, Larry, for giving us that moment. What! Okay, we're approaching the end of the year and "Time" magazine is asking Twitter followers cast their vote for person of the year. Turns out a certain friend of "Pop news" is already submitted themselves as a write-in candidate. Take a look. Gritty, the Philadelphia flyers wacky mascot. It gets better. Gritty had a little fun with the cover there. It me. You get our vote at pop news. This goes out to anybody responsible for cooking tomorrow. Throw out your plans. Reynolds kitchens want you to spice up your feast with a flaming hot cheetos Turkey. Yeah. What do you think? The recipe is posted on the company's website. It calls for a buttered bird with a flaming hot cheetos crust. Put the cheetos through the food processor. I've seen Michael's face and thinking, he's got all the feels going on. You just pat those crumbs around the Turkey. There you go. Put it in the oven. We have to get our hands on one so I think we have one to show you. Thank you to our wonderful crew. This is the flaming hot cheetos Turkey. Four plates there. I don't think we're actually going to taste it on TV but I thought while you're eating Michael's birthday cupcakes you can have some flaming hot cheetos Turkey. What do you think? Let me just -- Really fast -- No. Yes? Okay, one person online said I would sever all ties with any family member who made this. Another chiming in simply call the police. Wait a minute. Are you coming to eat it? Yeah. Oh, great. All right. Show us what this is like. He's got a napkin. Okay. Get a big piece. Get in there. No, you. Good! He likes it. Take it. All yours. A star is born. Right here. Making Thanksgiving dreams come true and that's "Pop news." Just so people know, that was not planted. He actually did that on his own. He made the most of his 15 seconds too. He sure did. A star is born.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.