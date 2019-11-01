Prepare to feel old: These television shows premiered in 1999

More
These television shows turn 20 this year.
1:53 | 01/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prepare to feel old: These television shows premiered in 1999
Yeah I don't let doctor. I'm doing its job. The game. In. I picture. Me. A lot of planes. Like. We've McCareins counselor. It was Miami standing that everyone into her and her blood drives. Good enough MG oral. And if you look. In the middle little moment. Like this. Jim final answer Smart finalized. In this building when the president stands. No questions. Please. Main rainy. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60302632,"title":"Prepare to feel old: These television shows premiered in 1999","duration":"1:53","description":"These television shows turn 20 this year.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/prepare-feel-television-shows-premiered-1999-60302632","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.