Transcript for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchange vows in India

I'll say it again. It all leads up to this. The whole show is a preamble to "Pop news." Grand finale. Whoo-hoo! Saving the best for last. Thank you so much, Dan. I say that humbly. Congratulations to priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. They exchanged their vows in India. Their Christian ceremony reportedly officiated by Nick's father. They're also having a traditional hindu ceremony. I believe that's wrapped up already. Fireworks lighting up the sky. Over the luxurious venue. The couple shared these photos on Instagram. Elaborate henna designs applied to priyanka's hands and feet. Jonas writes one of the most special things about our relationship is that it's given us a merging of families. Who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. Festivities going on since Thursday. I think everybody needs a nap. Absolutely. Gorgeous as always. Ariana grande's video for "Thank you next" has a lot of people talking. The video is breaking the 24-hour view count record with over 50 million views. ??? Now I'm so amazing to love ??? She channels a whole bunch of Rom coms including "Mean girls." "Legally blonde." "Bring it on." And "13 going on 30." Reese Witherspoon posted pictures of her "Legally blonde" character. And gave grande hi prize for Witherspoon's iconic bend and snap routine. Jennifer garner shared that seeing grande portray her character in "13 going on 30"? Or is it "13 on 30 "? You're asking the wrong person. I apologize. I've not seen it. I meant to check that. If it's not national lampoon "Vacation" -- I never saw that movie. I apologize. She writes messages in her own burn book like "Mean girls." We're going to move on to the next story. I think it's "13 going on 30." I have seen the movie. Thank you. I knew one of us had seen it. It's "13 going on 30." I thought you meant I haven't seen "Christmas vacation." I was, like, wait a second. I have seen an insane number of women between 13 and 40 watching that video. It's crazy. It's life. It's real life. The NYPD is on the lookout this morning. Not for a couple of crooks. But for this couple who lost their engagement ring in times square. Right as the guy was popping the question, the ring fell eight feet down. Nobody could spot the ring. Police found it. The would-be bride and groom hadn't left their name with officers. Police are hoping somebody sees these photos and can help reunite them with the ring. Precious. Caught on video. His face. Do you know this guy? And one more story for you guys. This month, we're about "Gma's" 25 days of cookies. We're sharing a new recipe with you every single morning. This morning, it's snoop Dogg's rolls Royce peanut butter chocolate chip cookies. Snoop Dogg? He does it all. The delicious results? Go to goodmorningamerica.com/cookies. You're making special holiday memories with your family. I want the cookies. Where are the cookies? You didn't bring us cookies? See you next week.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.