Transcript for First look at Priyanka Chopra's wedding dresses

I do, robin. Let's do it. Let's get to it. We begin with images from the amazing wedding of Nick Jonas and priyanka Chopra in India over the weekend. Check this out. "People" magazine giving us a sneak peek at the gorgeous couple on their cover and the incredible moments that captured the epic four-day wedding weekend that included not one but two ceremonies. Look at her, priyanka looking stunning in a hand beaded embroidered gown by Ralph Lauren and people TV releasing this video of the ceremony at a palace in jodhpur for 250 guests managing a 75-foot veil so big they needed a drone shot to capture the whole thing on camera. Chopra calling the wedding a emergencious mash-up and check out behind the scenes video on peopletv.com and pick up the new issue of "People" when it hits newsstands this Friday. Can't get enough of that. Also this morning, bohemian rhapsody, the film is on track to become the biggest growing biopic of all time and now thanks in great part to that Freddie's original band, queen, announcing they will rock you with a major U.S. Tour. Grammy nominated Adam lambert will step in for Freddie and play alongside founding queen guitar is Brian nay and the rest of the original band. Lambert, of course, rose to fame on "American idol" in 2009 first joined queen as a guest vocalist on their 2000 tour and has now played over 180 shows with the rock legends. Adam says he's ready to keep the spirit of Freddie alive. The tour kicking off in Vancouver and will hit 23 arenas around North America. Jotting that down. Got a lot of road trips. A lot of road trips. How about some girl power, all right? Brie Larson, the first female superhero film, this trailer just released overnight immediately becoming a trending topic on social racking up millions of views in is just a few hours and getting our first pick at Annette Bening in the film. Her character, though, still being kept tightly under wraps. "Captain marvel" hitting theaters March 8th, 2019. Worth the wait. And finally, on this terrific Tuesday, Ron burgundy is back. Excited. The beloved star of "Anchorman" coming out of retirement with the Ron burgundy podcast to bring his beloved character back to life once again releasing a press statement in character saying, listen, I don't know what a podcast is but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about. We're listening. Burgundy's only been out of retirement for 12 hours and getting into a Twitter beef with fellow anchor who happens to be real don lemon writing, don, have you heard of podcasts? They're hotter than Jane fonda's workout tapes. Anyhoo, I need help getting the word out about mine. What do you say, best friend. Don said do not start a podcast and do not contact me any longer. The podcast launches in early 2019. We'll be listening. It'll be funny. Lara, thank you very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.