Transcript for The 'Queer Eye' fab five face off in a 'Love Yourself, Love Your Life' game on 'GMA'

They've got a new book out and we want to get to know them even better and do a rapid-fire game with you guys and we need a prop for this. So, we got this giant die with all your faces on part of it. Jonathan, you're the official die roller and whoever -- whoever's face it lands on you'll answer the question we'll ask and if it lands on "Good morning America," we get to pick who answers the question. Perfect. Roll that die. Give it a roll. Oh. Who do you want? Let's start with Bobby. Here we go, Bobby. Which of your co-stars are you least likely to trust with a secret and why? Ooh. Look at that face. Let me preface it. If it's an important secret I would trust them all. Not important secrets, this one. But he'll help you with your house. Roll the die, baby. Antoni, who spends the pose time getting ready themselves? Who spends the most time getting ready themselves? I would say it's a toss-up between Jonathan because he tends to be a little late, karamo always comes fully ready to set. It takes him a while but you never know that it does. Kind of a ninja like that. All right. Fair enough. Jonathan. Okay. Bobby. All right, Bobby. Bobby, coin a catchphrase for "Queer eye." Don't we already have one. Can you believe? A catchphrase for "Queer eye." Love yourself. Yes, fair enough. A line from the book. Oh. I think these stickers are weighted. Tan has the most stickers. Your favorite -- a line from your favorite song to sing in the shower. It better be Beyonce. Feel free to sing. Lightning round. This is so much pressure. It would probably be Bob Dylan, "Don't think twice, it's all right." Wow, did not see that coming. Roll again, Jonathan. Okay. Bobby, I'm going to pass this. We're torturing you. Oh. Karamo, show us your signature dance move. Cue the music. ?????? Are you going to dance with me? You got to dance with me. Where is the music? We need the music.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.