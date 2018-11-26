Transcript for 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' breaks box office with massive Thanksgiving debut

but right now, ladies and gentlemen, Lara Spencer with "Pop news." Oh wow. Missed you. Good morning to you guys and to you, we're going to begin with movie news and Ralph breaks the box office. The animated sequel "Ralph breaks the internet" raking in a massive $56 million for the weekend, $90 million over the five-day holiday period making it the second best Thanksgiving debut ever behind only "Frozen." Wow. . That wasn't the only sequel bringing in the bacon over Turkey day. "Creed II" was also a knockout coming in at number two. Strong. Yeah. This was the biggest Thanksgiving ever at the movies. Was it really? I was surprised too. That's why I wanted to put it at the top. Big year at the movies. Chilly outside. I guess that is the case. We also have some royal news. A royal shakeup. It seems that the sussexs are moving on up. To Windsor in a brief statement over the weekend kensington palace announcing that Meghan and Harry will move to frogmore cottage to Windsor cottage. Royal watchers had assumed they would stay close to William and Kate, but the sussexs are doing things their own way. This is a special place for their royal highnesses and while Meghan is in London planning the move for early in the new year, Harry has just landed in Zambia for an official visit. There he is moments ago touching down. They call it a cottage? Mm-hmm. We say cottage. We don't mean cottage. This is fun. Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod had a dinner party on Friday night so A-Rod hired a famous mentalist. There they are. To entertain the table. He walks j-low around saying he was hypnotizing them all. She doesn't seem that into it as you can see. Until this happens. Take a look. What the? Rodriguez posted the prank on Instagram with the caption, Zych. He then thanked the mentalist for having a little fun with j-lo and added the #goodsport. And a new study confirms robben myself and a lot of others have known, a dog may just be the be all end all secret to a good night's sleep. This is geared at women only. Scientists found nearly 1,000 women and they have determined that dogs, I'm sorry, George, were less disruptive to sleep than our human counterparts and they are associated with strong feelings of comfort, security and even helped end or stop nightmares altogether in the study. I'm just saying in conclusion if paw marks on the comforter seems like a small price to pay. For a great night's sleep. Third person of the day. All the dogs in the family. They are back in the bed. We have conquered that for awhew. They are back? They are back. Lara, thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.