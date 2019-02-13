Transcript for Rapper robbed at Hollywood recording studio

Now to a high-profile robbery outside a recording studio. The target, rapper rich the kid who had just been flaunting his wealth on social media and Matt Gutman is in west Hollywood with the story. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Good morning, George. The sheriff's department believes those robbers laid in wait for rich the kid. Not even giving him and his entourage a chance to get into the recording studio before they pounced. They believe that rich the kid was the intended target because inside that studio other potential victims including the megastar usher who is uninvolved and unhurt. That brazen robbery in broad daylight. Right in front of an iconic west Hollywood recording studio. I heard, pop, pop, pop. Reporter: Rapper rich the men one of several attacked. Three men allegedly confronting the 26-year-old rapper, real name, dmitri Roger and two members of his entourage and demanded cash and jewelry and according to police one bodyguard was severely pistol whipped. As the suspects fled, one of them firing shots. The guy came out of here and he took out a gun. He fired six shots into the street. Reporter: No one was hit. You could see Roger there talking to police after the attack standing next to his $200,000 lavender lamborghini. Hours before he was showing off with that luxury car posing with large stacks of cash on Instagram. Police have not commented on a motive but other celebrities have fallen victim to crime after flaunting cash and jewelry in social media posts. In 2016, Kim Kardashian was robbed and attacked at gun point in her Paris hotel room after she made these posts on social media and later describing the heist. He duct taped my face and my mouth to get me to not yell. Reporter: Thieves making off with an estimated $10 million worth of jewelry. Singer Hilary duff was posting these pictures of her Canadian vacation. While she was away her home was robbed. Now, police caution folks not to advertise when they're away or how much cash they have on them or in their house. That is a problem for rich the kid. One of his trademark poses on Instagram is with those stacks of cash in front of super cars. Now they're still trying to get a beat on the suspects. If they're arrested they will face a host of charges, guys. I bet they will. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.