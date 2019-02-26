Transcript for The most romantic moments from 'Grey's Anatomy'

Anatomy. ABC show is in its fifteenth season. And just days away from reaching a major milestone becoming the longest running prime time TV. Medical drama ever juju sat down with the entire cast how much fun was. Now they were so much fun I was laughing and crying the entire time but you know it is a major milestone. But did the show was almost called complication. Us luckily Grey's Anatomy stuck. But the doctor's a Chrysler memorial has kept us hooked with their complicated day jobs. And they're even more complicated love lots. Since there in him. Wright married the love lives of the doctors on Grey's Anatomy have kept fans pulses racing. And season fifteen is no different. Some of our favorite characters blissfully in line like Joseph in Alex Harris on screen husband and wife now. It was Camilla flooding tend charmed by him before joining the cast. No outs crowd was a track at about nine. But those signature Grey's Anatomy love triangles lesbian lover baby. Are still causing hearts to. People beat. There is pregnant. It's your ex. This bombshell has been dropped in amongst them but Orrin Emilia and really good place finally which is the kind of horrible irony fifth. Teen years and we're doing a love triangle that was nets never really kind of been done this way and that's what's really grade is all these people are human and they all are making mistakes like we all are in the real world it. And speaking of love triangles nearly fifteen years after finding herself fighting for me trained he picked me. Choose me. Love me Meredith grade now choosing between two charming men do you want to go to dinner tonight. Very few. Asking you know you are and I'll love right now. Fighting for her attention he's a veteran Casanova. You telecasts and know his first name is Jack Emma a threat. Here you know that if you break marriages heart. You'll hear from people down to people come to my door I'm afraid. And trying not to break her heart for a lot of reasons personal reasons I think it doesn't find law and in the end dishing need him. Well I think message. We want to send for short is that what no woman really needs and then I mean men or women are partners are nice. But we don't need that. Ultimately that's the message we want to convey and we certainly want to convey to our young fans that. You'll need the approval of someone's loved to make you whole or to make it matter. I think love is signed and love ultimately I think is what wrongdoing on this planet. We need love we don't necessarily need man. But you know we're counting down to the record breaking night for Grey's Anatomy. Tomorrow I'm on GMA to cast dishes with me on their favorite episodes of all time. So I want everybody to tweet us their favorite moment yes so many this year an excellent lunch and then of course she'll have more on Nightline on this. And you guys can catch all the Grey's Anatomy drama right here on ABC. This Thursday night 8:7 central that was great and super hot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.