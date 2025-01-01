Biden, Trump condemn New Orleans truck attack

President Joe Biden ordered all available federal resources to investigate how Wednesday's attack happened, while President-elect Donald Trump called it "an act of pure evil" in a social media post. 

January 1, 2025

