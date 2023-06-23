Rory McIlroy scores career-first hole-in-one

The PGA fan favorite scored an ace on Day One of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

June 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live