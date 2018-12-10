Transcript for All the royal details of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding

And now to our "Gma" cover story. Prince Harry, duchess Meghan, Kate and will all out to celebrate a royal wedding. Their cousin, princess Eugenie's big day and James Longman is in Windsor with more. Good morning, James. Reporter: Good morning. Michael, you were here a few months ago for the wedding of Meghan and Harry and I was here just almost exactly the same spot just outside St. George's chapel and we've been watching the celebrities turning up battling with the wind which is pretty heavy here for this, the wedding of princess Eugenie and jack brooksbank. Hold on to your hats. Fascinators are flying in Windsor this morning as gusts of winds batter the celebrities as they arrive at the year's second royal wedding. Over 800 guests this morning at St. George's chapel at Windsor castle. A guess list including demi Moore, Ricky martin, Naomi Campbell, Katie in fuchsia and pippa nine months pregnant in forest green and Harry and Meghan just harried here months ago. Fergie disembarking right in front of the chapel arriving with her daughter princess Beatrice who is made of honor. Beatrice was with Sarah, duchess of York throughout and this is a family event. All families join together in celebration for a marriage of anybody within their number. Reporter: As Eugenie is tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, jack brooksbank. To my wedded wife. To my wedded wife. Reporter: The princess who is ninth in line for the throne arriving at St. John's wearing a dress by Peter pilotto accompanied by her father prince Andrew. The groom mouthing you look perfect to his beautiful bride as they tied the knot before kissing on the chapel steps. Now, for generations of Royals in attendance from the queen right down to prince George and princess Charlotte who looked adorable leads the bridesmaids and page boys. After the wedding they did a little tour in a horse-drawn carriage around Windsor town like Meghan and Harry did but a lot smaller because this couple is less high profile. And tonight and tomorrow big parties, the duke of York and his wife are known for their parties so everyone I'm sure will have a great time. What a family event. It sure was. Some celebrities, as well. Just a few.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.